Multi-city film festival to celebrate Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 45 years of cinematic excellence

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ’12 Fail’, is set to have a special film festival celebrating his excellence in cinema.

Chopra, who started his journey in 1978 has completed 45 years in the film industry, and the film festival to mark the occasion promises to take cinephiles on a memorable journey through his remarkable filmography.

For younger viewers, this will be an opportunity to watch Chopra’s early films on the big screen for the first time.

The film festival is planned from October 13 to October 19. Film Heritage Foundation and PVR Inox have joined hands to bring the special film festival to the viewers.

The film festival will run in PVR-Inox cinemas across 28 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

The gripping thriller ‘Khamosh’, which enjoys a cult following and is not available on any streaming platform, is likely to be a big draw. As will be his first feature film, ‘Sazaye Maut’, a noir-thriller that signalled his entry as a filmmaker of great promise.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Founder-Director of Film Heritage Foundation said, “When I was a student at FTII and saw Khamosh for the first time, it was a moment of inspiration for us. From that point onwards, Vinod Chopra the director has fascinated me. It was a long cherished dream to organise a film festival to reintroduce Vinod’s filmmaking journey starting with Sazaye Maut, Khamosh and Parinda. His craft and his passion are in full display here, and I believe these films will be an inspiration to younger filmmakers as well.”

The audience will also get a glimpse of Chopra’s ouvre as a producer with ‘Parineeta’, ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’ and ‘3 Idiots’.

–IANS

aa/svn