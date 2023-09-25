scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Mumbai Diaries’ set to return with season 2, new posters amp up anticipation

The streaming show ‘Mumbai Diaries’ is set to return with its second season.

By Agency News Desk
‘Mumbai Diaries’ set to return with season 2, new posters amp up anticipation
‘Mumbai Diaries’ set to return with season 2, new posters amp up anticipation _ pic courtesy news agency

The streaming show ‘Mumbai Diaries’ is set to return with its second season. The show, which is a medical drama, told the story of the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai from the perspective of doctors and the medical fraternity came together in resilience in the first season.

The second season of the show stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai,Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

The character posters, which were unveiled on Monday, show the key characters with half their faces submerged under the water as they stare into the camera with intensity and emotion.

The show has been created and directed by Nikkhil Advani and features 8 episodes. ‘Mumbai Diaries’ is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. The second season will soon drop on OTT platform Prime Video.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Soundous Moufakir gets eliminated from 'KKK 13': 'Proud that I didn’t lose to my fears'
Next article
Jawan – Faraatta Song Lyrics starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US