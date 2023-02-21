scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Mumbai Police book SS(UBT) MLA's son in Sonu Nigam manhandling case

The Mumbai Police early on Tuesday booked Swapnil P. Phaterpekar, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Prakash Phaterpekar

By News Bureau

The Mumbai Police early on Tuesday booked Swapnil P. Phaterpekar, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Prakash Phaterpekar for the roughing up of playback singer Sonu Nigam, a top official said, in what has emerged to be another ‘selfie’ related incident in a week.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Hemrajsingh Rajput said that the incident occurred when Nigam was coming out of a concert in Chembur late on Monday night.

“After the concert, Nigam was coming down from the stage when a person named Swapnil P. Phaterpekar stopped him for a selfie, when Nigam refused, he pushed the singer and two others from the steps, and one sustained injury. We have booked only one accused (Swapnil Phaterpekar) for the incidenta The other volunteers came to the aid of Nigam and he was taken away from there safely,” Rajput said.

Swapnil Phaterpekar, President of Sanskar Pratisthan and holding a MBA degree from London and Mumbai, allegedly ran after Nigam for clicking a selfie when the jostling took place, around 11.30 p.m, but was stopped by his security personnel.

On his part, his father the MLA Phaterpekar admitted that what happened was wrong but contended that it was not a deliberate attack, but he felt guilty over it and tendered an apology on behalf of his son to the singer.

Nigam later complained to the police which lodged the complaint against Swapnil Phaterpekar invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations are underway.

This is a second selfie-related incident that has rattled celebs in Mumbai, coming barely a week after the attack on cricket Prithvi Shaw and damaging his vehicle outside a five-star hotel late on February 15.

Previous article
Over 30 nations pledge support for ban on Russia, Belarus competing in international events
Next article
Sonu Nigam after getting manhandled at concert: 'I fell on the steps, I was pushed'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

News

Off to the Oscars, actor Ram Charan spotted barefoot at airport

Sports

Lack of access and opportunities is what kills a young sportsperson's dreams: Virat Kohli

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US