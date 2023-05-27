scorecardresearch
'Mumbaikar' trailer promises riveting story of a kidnapping gone wrong

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) The trailer of Santosh Sivan’s upcoming thriller drama ‘Mumbaikar’ was unveiled on Saturday. The film stars Vikrant Massey, ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi, Hridhu Haroon, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala and Sanjay Mishra.

In the trailer, one can see Sethupathi mouthing the dialogue ‘Mumbai Meri Jaan’ as he plays the role of a kidnapper, who mistakenly kidnaps the son of Ranvir Shorey’s character.

Sharing his memories of the city of Mumbai, Vijay Sethupathi said: “2019 was the first time I came to Mumbai. The city for me is one where everyone is welcomed. I heard a quote once where it said that if you come in hungry to the city, the city will never let you sleep hungry, you’ll find some work here. That quality that exists to the city also exists for its people. For Everyone in Mumbai and coming to Mumbai, it’s truly Mumbai Meri Jaan.”

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s bustling streets, ‘Mumbaikar’ follows a hyper-linked plot structure, intertwining the lives of various unrelated characters. The film chronicles the journey of the key characters whose lives suddenly converge across multiple events that take place during a 24-hour period and the subsequent change in the characters’ perspectives towards the city and life itself.

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Riya Shibu, the film will also be dubbed in Tamil, allowing the huge legion of the casts’ Tamil fans to enjoy this thrilling narrative in their preferred language. The film will drop on Jio Cinema on June 2, 2023.

