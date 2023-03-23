scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

My role is similar to Kareena Kapoor's character in 'Jab We Met': Deepika Aggarwal

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’ actress Deepika Aggarwal talked about playing a similar character like Geet, essayed by Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor in ‘Jab We Met,’ in her upcoming Punjabi film ‘Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da’.

The film also features actors like Jimmy Shergill, Isha Rikhi, and Tanya Chauhan.

Briefing about bagging a Punjabi movie with Jimmy Shergill, Deepika said: “I feel extremely blessed to have the opportunity to work with such talented actors and be a part of this amazing project. The movie is set to be shot in the exotic locations of Canada and Jalandhar. It’s a dream come true for me to play a role similar to Kareena Kapoor’s character in ‘Jab We Met’.”

She said: “I am grateful for the love and support that I have received from my fans and hope to do justice to this character.”

Deepika has previously appeared in the popular daily soap ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’, where she played the role of a fashion designer. She made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with the movie ‘Ji Wife Ki Movie’. She has also appeared in several other TV shows and films.

–IANS

ila/prw/bg

Previous article
Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane bidding to become England's highest goal scorer
Next article
Jr Women Zonal C'ships: Top teams continue to win in their respective zones
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jr Women Zonal C'ships: Top teams continue to win in their respective zones

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane bidding to become England's highest goal scorer

Sports

We'll have to wait and see: Cummins on Warner opening the batting in WTC final, Ashes

News

Monika Singh on being part of Bollywood: My vision is clear, soon I will be there

News

Mindy's 'still processing' receiving National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden

News

Manmohan Tiwari was sceptical about playing a flirtatious character in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'

News

Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves not open to Bollywood offers

News

Jennifer Aniston mocked for bad boyfriends by Adam Sandler

News

'United Kacche' trailer: Sunil Grover plays an Indian immigrant in UK

News

Jasmin on doing a Punjabi film: Want to live up to expectations of the audience

News

Showing similarities between lockdown, partition was deeply personal for Anubhav Sinha

News

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli merge their non-profit initiatives to help those in need

News

Abdu Rozik’s team issues a statement blaming Mc Stan’s management for damaging his car

News

Why Belli was apprehensive of raising baby jumbo Raghu

Technology

Canon launches 16 new advanced printers in India

Sports

Tri-nation football: Blue Tigers happy, but focus is on Kyrgyz encounter, says Anirudh Thapa

Sports

Amelia Kerr, Daryl Mitchell clinch top honours at New Zealand Cricket awards

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events, medal tally reaches to four (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US