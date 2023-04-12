scorecardresearch
Nana Patekar set to make OTT debut as streaming space gets more crowded

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actor Nana Patekar is set to make his OTT debut with the upcoming series titled ‘Laal Batti’, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha.

The project was unveiled on Wednesday as a part of the content slate of Jio Studios. The star-studded event was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Over 100+ stories in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri and southern languages, across genres of films and original web series are lined up for release.

Some of the biggest directors of Hindi cinema, including Raj Kumar Hirani, Sooraj Barjatya, Ali Abbas Zafar, Aditya Dhar, Prakash Jha, Amar Kaushik and Laxman Utekar, will be releasing their projects as a part of the slate.

The film line-up in the slate includes ‘Dunki’, ‘Bloody Daddy’, ‘Bhediya 2’, ‘Bhul Chuk Maaf’, an untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, ‘Stree 2’, ‘Section 84’, ‘Hisaab Barabar’, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, ‘BlackOut’, ‘Mumbaikar’ starring Vijay Sethupathi, ‘The Storyteller’, ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ and ‘Empire’.

For the streaming series vertical, some of the most anticipated projects are ‘Union: The Making of India’ (Kay Kay Menon and Ashutosh Rana), ‘Inspector Avinash’, ‘Rafuchakkar’, Rapper Raftaar’s OTT debut ‘Bajao’, ‘The Magic of Shiri’, ‘Doctors’, and ‘A Legal Affair’.

The Marathi slate includes ‘Baipan Bhari Deva’, ‘Four Blind Men’, ‘1234’, ‘Kharvas’, ‘Kaata Kirrr’, and ‘Khashaba’. Jio Studios is arguably the only content company to invest in premium Marathi original web series like ‘Kaalsutra’, ‘Eka Kaleche Mani’ and ‘Aga Aai Aho Aai’.

Similarly, the Bengali audience will be treated with projects starring big names such as Mithun Chakraborty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and makers Dhrubo Banerjee, Raj Chakraborty, Anirban Bhattacharya, Srijit Mukherji and Suman Ghosh.

The Gujarati cinema slate too has an interesting line-up by which includes ‘Bachubhai’, ‘Chaandlo’ and ‘Ghulam Chor’.

–IANS

aa/arm

IPL 2023: Buttler hits 52 but clinical bowling helps CSK restrict Rajasthan Royals to 175/8
Athletics: Jamaican sprint icon Fraser-Pryce confirms participation in Kip Keino Classic
