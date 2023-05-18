scorecardresearch
Nani-starrer 'Dasara' to get a second life in Hindi on OTT platform

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) ‘Dasara’, starring Telugu superstar Nani and Keerthy Suresh, is ready for a Netflix release in Hindi. The OTT platform released the trailer for the Hindi version on Thursday.

The official handle of Netflix India also shared the release date. It said: “If you thought that the Dhoom Dhaam was done, you’re wrong! ‘Dasara’ is coming to Netflix in Hindi on May 25th.”

Written and helmed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the period drama also features Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna in key roles. The gritty film is set in the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani, Telangana.

The Telugu original of ‘Dasara’ was released on March 30 and it received mixed- positive reviews, but it went on to gross Rs 135 crore on a budget of Rs 65 crore.

After the success of ‘Dasara’, Nani has started work on his next movie, an emotional family drama currently titled NANI30, directed by another debutant filmmaker, Shouryuv. The film will also have Mrunal Thakur, who made her debut in the South with the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Sita Ramam’.

–IANS

newsline/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
'RRR' screenwriter tears up after watching Kangana directorial 'Emergency' edit
IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad
