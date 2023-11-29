Nargis Fakhri says her 'TatluBaaz' character uses her sensuality to her advantage

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actress Nargis Fakhri, who is known for ‘Rockstar’, ‘Madras Cafe’, ‘Dishoom’ and other films, has shared that her character in the streaming show ‘TatluBaaz’ uses her sensuality to her advantage.

The series, which marks her webseries debut, follows the story of Bulbul Tyagi (played by Dheeraj Dhooper), India’s most notorious scamster and con-artiste.

He sets out to perform his greatest scam yet — conning the influential figure of Benaras. The plot thickens when Bulbul crosses paths with the attractive but not-so-simple Isabelle Tripathi (Nargis Fakhri) and Disha (Divya Agarwal), leading to their involvement in the biggest scandal of all time.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her webseries debut, Nargis Fakhri quipped, “The story is incredibly thrilling, and my character, Isabelle, is unlike any role I’ve played before, and she is cunning and uses her sensuality and adds spice to the show. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the show.”

Excited about his OTT debut, Dheeraj Dhooper said, “I was thrilled when offered this role, a complete departure from the characters I portrayed on television. The challenges of multiple disguise looks made it extremely exciting and satisfying. I can’t wait for my fans to experience this fun con drama with unexpected twists and turns. I’m confident they’ll be craving more at the end of the show, perhaps a hint for ‘TatluBaaz 2’.”

‘TatluBaaz’ streams on EPIC ON.

–IANS

aa/khz