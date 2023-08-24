scorecardresearch
National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon was in a meeting, 'completely unaware' of her Best Actress win

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actress Kriti Sanon has won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her work in ‘Mimi’, and the actress is on cloud nine. The actress shared that she was in a meeting at her house when she started getting the calls and was completely unaware about her Best Actress win.

She told IANS, “I couldn’t understand what was going on. I usually don’t step outside the meetings to take calls but this time I had to, and that’s when I really got to know the news. I was so elated and emotional that I had to pause the meeting and run down to give my parents a hug and tell them the news and then everybody was really emotional. It’s a moment that I will never ever forget in my life”.

She further mentioned that there are very few films and roles that come in an actor’s life that give them so much to do and touch them so deeply.

Such roles make the actors very passionate and almost obsessed with the role and that’s something that happened with her as well with regards to ‘Mimi’.

“I think as an actor, I was really looking for an opportunity to dig deep and explore myself as an actor. ‘Mimi’ gave me that platform and that kind of an arc and a screenplay that I could really play with and show my potential as an actor. The emotionally draining scenes, and every little bit, I gave it my all because it brought that creative satisfaction that every actor craves for. The love and the validation that the film has got even though it was released on OTT is beyond words. Getting my first Best Actress Awards and now the most prestigious awards of the National Award is very very special for me and is a moment that I will never forget in my life,” the actress added.

She also extended her best wishes to her ‘Mimi’ co-actor Pankaj Tripathi, who also has bagged the Best Supporting Actor Award for ‘Mimi’.

She said: “I am also extremely excited and super thrilled that Pankaj sir also won the Nationak Award for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Mimi’. He truly deserves the Award and he is one of my favourite actors and favourite co-stars. I just feel so happy that he is getting so much love and appreciation.”

