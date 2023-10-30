scorecardresearch
‘Natkhat & Nirala’ Ranveer Singh’s poster as Simmba from ‘Singham 3’ unveiled

Ranveer Singh is all set to wear the uniform once again as he is set to reprise the role of Sangram Bhalerao or Simmba in the upcoming Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Singham 3’.

Bollywood livewire actor Ranveer Singh is all set to wear the uniform once again as he is set to reprise the role of Sangram Bhalerao or Simmba in the upcoming Rohit Shetty’s film ‘Singham 3’. The new poster from ‘Singham 3’ featuring Ranveer’s ‘Simmba’ is full of energy.

Ranveer as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao or Simmba looks absolutely ravishing, stylish, and stronger than before, the poster guarantees that he is all set to arrive with a blast of entertainment.

The actor took to Instagram, where he shared the poster, and wrote: “SABSE NATKHAT, SABSE NIRALA!!!ALA RE ALA, SIMMBA ALA!!!”

A source shared: “Now, as the superstar is coming back, in ‘Singham 3’, people can expect a high dose of action, comedy, and entertainment from his highly anticipated reprise of one of his most famous characters.”

The source added: “As always, his one-liners are bound to bring the house down and have the audience in splits.”

The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone.

