Navya Naveli Nanda, teams up with grandpa Amitabh Bachchan for a banking commercial

Navya Naveli Nanda recently appeared in a commercial campaign for banking services with her grandfather Amita Bachchan and their camaraderie on the screen has sent netizens in frenzy.

By News Bureau

Navya Naveli Nanda, grand-daughter of Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, recently appeared in a commercial campaign for banking services with her grandfather and their camaraderie on the screen has sent netizens in frenzy.

In one of the commercials, Navya and Big B can be seen discussing service charges levied by their banks. While Navya expressed shock at the amount of money she was being asked to pay as service charge, Amitabh said that his bank, which is ‘young and friendly’, has a zero service charge policy. The ad ended with Navya and Amitabh fighting over a gaming console.

However, this is not Navya’s acting debut as she featured in a commercial for a cosmetics brand last year. Her brother, Agastya Nanda, will soon make his Bollywood debut in director Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming adaptation of ‘The Archies’ comics.

Navya has time and again shared her disinterest in acting given several members of her family are in the business of films. She works towards her social welfare organisations, and also likes to engage in conversations as a podcast host. Her podcast, titled ‘What the Hell Navya’, also featured her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan.

