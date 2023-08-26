scorecardresearch
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra to star in 'Section 108'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra are  teaming up for an upcoming film 'Section 108' directed by Rashik Khan

By Agency News Desk
Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra are  teaming up for an upcoming film ‘Section 108’ directed by Rashik Khan. Produced by the dynamic combo of CinemaWala Ventures and Three arrows production, and it’s presented by one of the famed and most thoughtful directors Aneez Bazmee. The film is touted to be around the biggest scam in the country.

The teaser of the film is set to release on August 27. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin will be seen in ‘Haddi’ a crime drama directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap and Ila Arun in key roles. Nawazuddin plays a double role in the film, one of which is transgender.

Regina made her acting debut in a supporting role with the Tamil film Kanda Naal Mudhal (2005) and made her Telugu film debut with Siva Manasulo Sruthi (2012). She made her Hindi film debut with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

She was last seen on screen in ‘Karungaapiyam’ Tamil-language horror thriller film written and directed by Deekay. It stars Kajal Aggarwal and Regina Cassandra in the prominent roles. Whilst Janani Iyer, Raiza Wilson, Noyrika Bhatheja, Kalaiyarasan, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Lollu Sabha Manohar, John Vijay, Sha Ra, Aadhav Kannadasan, VJ Parvathy, TSK, Sherlin Seth, Kutty Gopi and others in supporting roles. The film was released on 19 May 2023.

