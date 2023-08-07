scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stares with blood-thirsty eyes in new look from 'Haddi'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new look from his upcoming streaming release ‘Haddi’ has been unveiled and it shows the actor in the role of a transgender, in an intense look with a penchant for blood as he holds a butcher’s knife laced with blood. With the new look, the film has also locked its streaming partner.

In the new poster, Nawaz’s character can be seen sitting comfortably on a chair with a blood stained knife in hand surrounded by many women in the background.

The film has been helmed by the debutant director Akshat Ajay Sharma, and also stars Anurag Kashyap along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla.

Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, ‘Haddi’ is a crime revenge drama that showcases the prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. In the film, Nawazuddin takes on the challenge of portraying two distinct characters – Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman.

Talking about the film, director Akshat Ajay Sharma said: “‘Haddi’ circles around the intoxicating world of vengeance, violence, and power, delving into the very essence of a criminal’s psyche. It highlights the ruthlessness of society. It took me a lot of time to flesh out characters and craft this politician-mobster-transgender drama. With bated breath, I am truly hoping that ‘Haddi’ exceeds every expectation, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience.”

The film has been produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda’s – Anandita Studios, and will soon debut on ZEE5.

–IANS

aa/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ex-skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan cricket team's chief selector
Next article
Anurag Kashyap wanted to give a 'comic book' kind of a spin to 'Kennedy' (IANS Interview)
This May Also Interest You
News

Anurag Kashyap wanted to give a 'comic book' kind of a spin to 'Kennedy' (IANS Interview)

Sports

Ex-skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan cricket team's chief selector

Technology

India emerges as prime target of hacktivism due to religious motivations: Report

News

Why is ‘Salaar’ cast asked to restrain from any media interaction

News

Neeraj Pandey’s ‘The Freelancer’ is a story of a survivor from a place of no survival

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC to begin their campaigns against tough opponents

News

'Taali' trailer: Sushmita's daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, heroic battle for transgender rights

News

Gal Gadot to push boundaries and captivate audience with ‘Heart of Stone’

Technology

Google offers $99 a night hotel stay for employees at HQ in hybrid work era

News

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ resumes shoot in Hyderabad

News

Neeru Bajwa starrer ‘Buhe Bariyan’ release announced

Technology

Samsung launches Galaxy F34 with 50MP camera in India

Sports

Perry, Gardner, Sciver-Brunt nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for July

News

‘I now have a broader vision’, says Avinash Sachdev after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ eviction

News

Mae Stephens releases ‘Mr Right’ with Meghan Trainor out now

Technology

YouTube testing improvements to channel page layout

Sports

Zak Crawley, Chris Woakes, Bas de Leede nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award

News

'Rakshak: India's Braves' teaser gives a glimpse of the heroic Lt Triveni Singh

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US