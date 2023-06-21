scorecardresearch
Neha Dhupia practised pre natal yoga during her pregnancy

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia adopted practising yoga before she even went to partake in Miss India. Having been doing this fitness form for over 20 years, she shared that yoga has changed her life.

Even during her pregnancy, the actress practised pre-natal yoga ahead of becoming a mother, which she says helped her extensively.

She said, “I firmly believe that Yoga makes me patient and brings normalcy to a life that can get crazy at times.”

Neha added: “I have been doing this for years now and it even helped when I practised pre natal yoga during my pregnancy. It’s taught me to honour my practice, my teacher and myself with this”.

On the acting front, Neha was last seen in ‘A Thursday’ starring Yami Gautam. The film released in 2022 and was directed by Behzad Khambata. She was seen essaying the role of ACP Catherine “Cathy” Alvarez in the vigilante thriller film.

Jennifer Lawrence wants to 'put more light on women's suffrage in Afghanistan'
TN Health Dept to organise 100 medical camps on June 24
