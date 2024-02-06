Neha Dhupia sings b’day song for Angad Bedi; couple spotted on a breakfast date

Actress Neha Dhupia showered love on her ‘soulmate’, ‘roommate’, and ‘cheque-mate’, husband Angad Bedi by singing a birthday song for him at midnight. The couple was also spotted by the paparazzi as they went out for a breakfast date.

Angad, who is the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi is celebrating his 41st birthday on Tuesday.

In the video, Angad and Neha are seen coming out of a restaurant, twinning in black outfits. Neha is holding a pastry with a candle on it. Angad cuts the pastry, and the paparazzi can be heard singing the birthday song for the ‘Soorma’ fame actor.

Neha took to her Instagram account, and shared an adorable video, wherein she is seen singing a birthday song for her husband, who is sleeping holding his baby girl Mehr.

The video was captioned as: “The mandatory midnight wish… I love you sooo much that I didn’t wake you up!!!! Happy birthday my love, my life, my world Angad Bedi. Also our mehrunissa is love”.

In another post, Neha shared a series of pictures, in which she can be seen giving a lip kiss to Angad. She is wearing a blue outfit, while Angad is sporting a black tee shirt.

The post is captioned as: “Happy birthday my soulmate, my roommate, and my ‘cheque-mate’…. I love you so damn much”.

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. The couple have a baby girl Mehr, and a son Guriq.

On the work front, Neha last featured in the movie ‘A Thursday’. Angad was last seen in ‘Ghoomer’ and ‘Hi Nanna’.