Neha Dhupia stresses on mental health: 'Reaching out people, taking therapy are not wrong'

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia, who is known for her works in ‘Julie’, ‘Qayamat’, ‘Lust Stories’, among many others, opened up on mental health, and shared how she dealt with postpartum depression.

Neha was present in the national capital along with her husband and actor Angad Bedi for an event.

Talking about mental health, the former ‘Miss India’ said: “People think they won’t take therapy. It’s okay to look after your mental health. Sometimes you need to talk, you need someone to listen to.”

“I went through a dip in my life. I had something called postpartum depression. First 3-4 months I didn’t realise the symptoms. So reaching out, meeting people and taking therapy are not wrong. We should keep our mental health strong,” she said.

Neha married Angad on May 10, 2018. The couple have two kids- daughter Mehr, and son Guriq.

About her professional front, Neha recently wrapped up an OTT show which revolves around mental health, but it is dealtwith comedy.

“I have never tried the comedy genre. Since I am married, my husband Angad says that I am very funny. I don’t know why I look funny to him, but I am funny,” she added.

Neha was last seen as ACP Catherine Alvarez in the 2022 vigilante thriller film ‘A Thursday’, written and directed by Behzad Khambata. The film stars Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma.

She next has a comedy movie with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri in the pipeline.

