Nepotism debate motivated me to be a better actor & person: Rajveer Deol 

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Rajveer Deol, younger son of Sunny Deol, who is all set to make his bollywood debut with the film ‘Dono’ said the debate of Nepotism has motivated him to be a better actor and a person.

Rajveer is gearing up for his bollywood debut with Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma, who is also making her acting debut with the film ‘Dono’.

The film Dono also marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya.

The trailer of the film has got good response from the audience and everyone is loving the chemistry between Rajveer and Paloma.

Rajveer opened up on the film, how he prepared himself for the role, nepotism and much more.

Talking about his reaction on the hot topic of ‘Nepotism’, he said: “I won’t lie that I haven’t thought about this topic. I feel the debate of nepotism has motivated me to be a better actor and a person. The advantage of being a star kid is only that you get a meeting scheduled. Post that, there is no guarantee of getting the work. I gave three auditions before I got the role in the film ‘Dono’.

Talking about his prep for the role, the actor said: “We did a lot of workshops before we started shooting for the film. We did a lot of prep to translate our chemistry on the screen. It was not easy in the beginning but yes I was very focused and Paloma and I were very supportive of each other.”

‘Dono’ focuses on modern relationships and is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding.

It will be released in cinemas on October 5.

