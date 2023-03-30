'Never a dull moment': Abhishek Bhalerao on working with Sonakshi, Gulshan

Abhishek Bhalerao, who’s known for his work in “Chopsticks”, “Little Things”, “Masaba Masaba” and “Class of 83”, and was last seen as Inspector Malvade in the web show “Rana Naidu”, shared his experience of working in “Dahaad”, helmed by director Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

The show stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles.

On how it is to work with Sonakshi, Gulshan and others, Abhishek said: “I was blessed with an opportunity to work with Sonakshi and Gulshan among all the four lead actors of ‘Dahaad’. They both are fun to work with.

“There is never a dull moment when Gulshan is around. He is one of the top actors of our time. I really like the characters he performs. He has an amazing sense of humour and I got a chance to learn a couple of things from him that helped me a lot during my scenes with him and Sonakshi.”

He added: “Sonakshi is very humble and focused. She gives her best in every take. There are few stars with whom you can work with ease and she is one of them. Right after the first take on the first day of the shoot, which was after months of no work due to pandemic, I got a little emotional and they both helped me with kind words. From that moment, I kept getting better with every take and gave my best.”

Giving insights into his role, he said: “The character is very instrumental in helping the lead characters to connect the dots to solve the cases and takes them places they might have not been able to reach otherwise. You will find out more when you watch ‘Dahaad’. Since my character is taking the lead characters to many different places you will see me driving a lot.”

“So the briefing for driving scenes was that I should be able to drive straight without moving the steering wheel much, I was thinking how to pull that off that too on a national highway in Jaipur in a car that is new to me and at a time when I haven’t even touched the steering wheel for months due to the lockdown. So I had to go on long drives to practice driving as per briefings in areas of Mumbai where people learn driving.”

He also goes to share how it was challenging to shoot for “Dahaad” amidst Covid. He said: “‘Dahaad’ was my first work after a gap of eight months from the day of lockdown in March 2020. All of us were a bit nervous even after taking all the precautions as per the Covid rules which were to be followed by the Indian film industry to continue shoots. The very thought of taking off the mask was making me anxious.”

The web series premiered at 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on February 22. It will be released in India on Amazon Prime Video.