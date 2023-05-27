scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

New 'Roadies – Karm ya Kaand' promo has Ashneer Grover, tiff between Gang Leaders

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) The makers of reality adventure show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ released a new promo recently. The promo shows the ‘contestant auction’ with Ashneer Grover, an individual with Shiv Thakare’s mask followed by a tiff between all the Gang Leaders.

It also showcases new entrants, elements and promises to have extra drama and arguments.

The viewers also get to see a glimpse of the personal interview rounds where the host Sonu Sood reveals that there will be an auction for taking contestants in their gangs and kickstarted the bidding rounds with the promo. It also shows a glimpse of Ashneer Grover of ‘Shark Tank 1’ sitting with the Gang Leaders.

The battle of Karm ya Kaand has kickstarted and promises to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. ‘Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ premieres on June 3, 7 p.m. and thereafter every Saturday and Sunday only on MTV and Jio Cinema.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Iconic Beirut museum reopens after 3-yr repair due to port blasts
Next article
IPL 2023: Rohit led from the front in terms of driving the way we wanted to play, says Mark Boucher
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit led from the front in terms of driving the way we wanted to play, says Mark Boucher

Health & Lifestyle

Iconic Beirut museum reopens after 3-yr repair due to port blasts

News

Why Anurag Kashyap thinks 'Gangs of Wasseypur' is 'the bane of his life'

Health & Lifestyle

Walking may help improve brain connectivity, memory in elderly

Health & Lifestyle

42 young Indian robotic surgeons set to share path-breaking procedures

Health & Lifestyle

Study predicts risk of 5 types of heart failure using AI tools

News

Jo jokes Harry Potter turned to crack due to stress of being 'the chosen one'

Sports

IPL 2023: The way Shubman Gill is batting right now is just unbelievable, says Vijay Shankar

Sports

IPL 2023: Disappointed about the result but we fought right to the end, says MI head coach Boucher

Sports

IPL 2023: Younger players coming through this tournament really well is a big positive, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023: Over in which I hit three sixes made me realise maybe this is my day, says Shubman Gill

News

Anushka Sharma personifies elegance in her Cannes debut

Sports

Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff reveal story behind birth of Matrix Fight Night: 'Never a vanity project for us'

Sports

IPL 2023: One of the finest innings I have seen in a T20 game, says Hardik on Gill's century

Sports

Whenever we have big games, Gill will perform as Virat, Rohit, and Dhoni have: Suresh Raina

Technology

Twitter Spaces team down to 'roughly three' employees from 100

News

Investigation on Roger Waters after alleged anti-semitic Berlin show

Sports

IPL 2023: JioCinema sets concurrency world record with 2.57 cr viewers during Qualifier 2

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US