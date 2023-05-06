scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer 'Spy' centred around Netaji's death releases on June 29

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, May 6 (IANS) After the nationwide success of ‘Karthikeya 2’, Tollywood star Nikhil Siddhartha is back in the news with the pan-India thriller, ‘Spy’. The makers unveiled a short video on Saturday to reveal Nikhil’s association with the movie and create a buzz about “India’s Best Kept Secret”.

So, what’s the best-kept secret of the country? It’s about the freedom fighter and founder of the Indian National Army (INA), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who gave the nation the slogan: ‘Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi doonga’ (You give me blood, I will give you freedom).

Netaji’s death is still a mystery. A movie based on this hidden story is sure to amp up curiosity levels. So, ‘Spy’ clearly is not a regular movie in the espionage genre.

The film sees the editor, Garry BH, making his debut as director with the movie, which is being produced on a grand scale. The makers announced that ‘Spy’ will be released on June 29. The teaser will be out on May 12.

Iswarya Menon is the leading lady opposite Nikhil. Sanya Thakur will be seen as the second lead in the movie and Aryan Rajesh makes his comeback in a special role.

Producer K. Rajashekhar Reddy billed the film as “a complete action-packed spy thriller” that will be released in five languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

–IANS

srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IWL 2023: Odisha FC hunt for consistency; Sethu FC target yet another win
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IWL 2023: Odisha FC hunt for consistency; Sethu FC target yet another win

Sports

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins toss, opts to bat first against Delhi Capitals

Sports

IPL 2023: Pathirana, Chahar, Deshpande star in Chennai's climb to second spot with six-wicket win over Mumbai

News

From Judi Dench to Bear Gryllis, entertainment celebs at Charles' coronation

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai climb to No.2 spot in points table with six-wicket win over Mumbai

Sports

Athletics: Kenya pushes for upgrade of Kip Keino Classic to Diamond League

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Akash Sangwan, Nishant Dev advance to pre-quarters

Technology

WhatsApp working on new feature 'admin review' on Android

Technology

Govts to Big Tech: Create responsible AI first and then make it public

Technology

ChatGPT's arrival raises personal data theft, hacking risks many times over

News

SRK, Nayanthara-starrer 'Jawan' to hit the screens on September 7

Technology

Indian firms tread with caution but are fast catching up with ChatGPT

Technology

AI models can act like demagogues, propagate misinformation

Technology

AI a bigger threat than automaton to millions of job-seekers

Technology

China dominates global AI network, autocratic govts its biggest users

Technology

Can ChatGPT become the new Napster? 'Fake Drake' brings home the fear

Health & Lifestyle

ChatGPT good for doctors, patients but low on competence, precision: Experts

Technology

Online video game 'Fortnite' now an Olympic esport

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US