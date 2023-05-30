Nimrat Kaur on 'School Of Lies': Was astonished with the acuity that kids come with today

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur has spilled the beans on her equation with the children on the upcoming series ‘School Of Lies’ and how she was indeed marvelled by their skills and talent.

Talking about this, Nimrat said: “Most of the scenes that I have with the kids are nice and light. I kept myself extremely accessible for the kids to chit-chat with so that they feel happy and Avinash was wonderful in leading that from the front, so that nobody feels awkward or restrained in any way.”

“A lot of my work was, in particular, with one actor – Varin Roopani who plays Vikram. He was a real pleasure to work with and someone so ahead of his years, I marvelled at his intellect. We had some really interesting conversations, off camera, regarding life and taste in books and movies and music.”

She added: “Growing up, I was just always busy playing and climbing trees and was sort of a naive kid. Speaking to these kids got me really astonished with the awareness and the acuity that kids come with today.”

The Disney+ Hotstar series ‘School of Lies’ showcases the journey of teenagers in a boarding school. Wrapped in the intense mystery of a missing child, the thriller is headlined by Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi.

Inspired by true events and produced by BBC Studios, ‘School of Lies’ is created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting June 2, 2023.

