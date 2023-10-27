Nimrat Kaur wishes her character in 'Sajini Shinde…' could sing like 'IGT 10' contestant

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is seen as a cop in the crime thriller film ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’, said that she wished her character Bela Barud could sing.

Nimrat will be gracing the stage of the talent reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ Season 10, and was left impressed by the performance of Nagaland’s ‘Mahila Band’, and their rendition of’Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’ and ‘Kaisi Hai Yeh Paheli’.

This weekend the show will get its ‘Top 6’ finalists. And, making the semi-finale an entertaining affair will be the cast of ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ — Bhagyashree, Nimrat and Radhika Madan.

Renowned for their outstanding singing and undying passion, ‘Mahila Band’ will leave everyone spellbound with their melodious rendition of classic Bollywood songs.

The band’s rendition of ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’ and ‘Kaisi Hai Yeh Paheli’ timeless classics in their unique style and personal touch will leave everyone in awe of their talent.

Highly impressed with their performance, Nimrat said: “What can I say about you all? You guys have so talent and such a beautiful voice. Thank you so much for giving us such a fun performance, we had a great time listening to you guys.”

She further said: “Also, I would like to share that I am playing the role of a cop in the movie ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’. I thoroughly enjoyed it. The attitude of my character is so strong, and she never gives a chance for anyone to think, she is super quick. And, when she enters a room; she comes in like a storm.”

“And I wish my character in the film Bela Barud could sing as well. Such great talent you guys have. I mean, you are real-life policewomen, so hats off to all of you and your passion. I had so much fun,” added Nimrat.

Enthralled by their singing style, Bhagyashree said: “I would like to say that the two songs you chose are quite unique and the choice is quite interesting. ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’ & ‘Kaisi Hai Yeh Paheli’ are very appropriate for you because there is no inherent connection between police officers and singing, but you have managed to combine both so beautifully. You guys were so good. I think you were brilliant.”

Adding on to the compliments, judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra will go on to say: “First of all, I would like to say that Mahila Band is looking extremely beautiful today. You know, I don’t think we realize, but when Mahila Band comes and performs on this stage, they put in a lot of effort to present various popular songs in their own style; and hats off to them for it.”

“I feel that just the fact that they put in that effort, it’s amazing. There is a unique touch in their voice. Even when they sing sad songs, that uniqueness remains in their voice, and I really love that quality about Mahila Band. So, we should really applaud this effort,” added Shilpa.

The show airs on Sony.