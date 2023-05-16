scorecardresearch
'No energy to be glammed up for my first post as a mother,' says Gauahar Khan

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan has shared the first picture with her newborn baby and said that she did not have the energy to glam up for her maiden picture as a mother.

Gauahar took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself in an au naturale look. In the image, she is seen holding her newborn son as she smiles for a selfie.

She wrote: “So it’s past 12 a.m., past 1 day of my first Mother’s Day as a New MoM , n yes I didn’t have the energy to be glammed up for my first post as a Mother too, but boy , am I grateful!!!!!!! Alhamdulillah, for everything and everyone who made it sooooooooooo special for me. Just holding my baby is my best gift from Allah! Allahumma baarik fihi.”

“Every year I wrote a post for all the mothers who have impacted my life , but the most special thing about 2023 Mother’s Day for me was my Mom wishing me happy Mother’s Day beta!!!!”

It was last week, when Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar announced the birth of their first child.

Gauahar shared a post: “Allahumma baarik fihi,” she captioned the post.

Her post read: “It’s a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

Gauahar and Zaid got married in December 2020.

–IANS

dc/kvd

