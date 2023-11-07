Noah Schnapp gets backlash for liking Insta post making fun of Muslims, Palestinians

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (IANS) The ‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp has landed in hot water after he was caught liking an Instagram post featuring a video mocking muslims and Palestinians amid the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict.

Posted by Noa Tisby, the author of “ISRAEL: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth”, the Sunday, November 6 post featured a satirical skit. It saw two presenters on a fake YouTube news welcoming everyone, including those who identify as LGBTQH, with H standing for Hamas, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Later in the skit, the two interviewed their BFF a.k.a. “Bestie Freedom Fighter” in Gaza. One of the presenters praised the fighter’s “head piece,” saying that it gave an “oppression chic” vibe. They also sarcastically said that Palestine was “so welcoming and inclusive.”

“A huge part of our Jewish culture is using humor to deal with trauma. It helps with the pain,” the caption read. “Please enjoy these pro-Hamas college students on their journey to normalise a massacre. Sigh. Aired tonight on the Israeli satire TV show ‘What a Wonderful Country’ – @liat_har_lev @tamirbar.”

Upon finding out that Noah was among those who liked the offensive content, Internet users immediately put the Will Byers depicter on blast.

“The fact that him and Amy can like s**t like this and get away with it and on the other side every celeb supporting Palestine has to tip toe their way around posts so they don’t risk their careers is very disturbing,” one commented, referring to Amy Schumer.

Some others also slammed the video.

“This is the unfunniest cringiest and the most disgusting s**t ive ever seen,” another critic wrote.

Echoing the sentiment, one other said, “This clip made me vomit. It’s disgusting how the mass killing of people especially the children have become a subject of mockery. These clips are the reason hell exists.”

Prior to this, Noah expressed his support to Israel amid the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict.

“As a Jewish American, I am afraid,” the actor, who came out as gay earlier this year, also wrote on Instagram. “Afraid for my brothers and sisters in Israel, who have been senselessly attacked by Hamas. I am truly heartbroken to see the brutal murders of innocent children, women and soldiers fighting to defend themselves.”

He continued: “I, like others, want peace for both Palestinians and Israelis. Let’s stop the rhetoric and choosing sides. Instead we must recognize that we are all on the side of the fight against terrorism. Choose humanity over violence.”

“Peanuts” star additionally condemned the violence against Israel civilians.

“I hope we can agree that Hamas are a recognized terrorist organization: they don’t represent the Palestinian people when they value murdering Israelis more than protecting their own,” Noah wrote.

“You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice. Shame on you.”

–IANS

dc/dan