Wednesday, January 24, 2024
BollywoodNews

Nora Fatehi joins Dhruv Sarja-starrer 'KD: The Devil'

Nora Fatehi has joined the cast of Dhruva Sarja-led 'KD-The Devil'.

By Agency News Desk
Nora Fatehi joins Dhruv Sarja-starrer 'KD The Devil'
Nora Fatehi | Dhruv Sarja | KD The Devil _ pic courtesy Instagram

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi has joined the cast of Dhruva Sarja-led ‘KD-The Devil’. In the film’s first look, Nora looks ravishing in red as she gears up to inflame hearts. Nora’s announcement poster is surely making many hearts skip a beat.

The pan-India film ‘KD – The Devil’ is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore. It also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, and V Ravichandran.

The film revolves around criminals and thugs, who are eagerly waiting at the central jail to murder Kaalidasa “KD” and Seema Agnihotri and Vishal Agnihotri, the most wanted and famous ruthless fraudulent militants and criminals.

KVN Productions presents ‘KD-The Devil’ directed by Prem. The pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Nora will be next seen in ‘Crakk – Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa’alongside Vidyut Jammwal. It also stars Amy Jackson and Arjun Rampal. The film is touted to be high on deadly sports and is slated to release on February 23.

SourceNora Fatehi
Previous article
'Bigg boss 17': Vicky Jain gets eliminated, wife Ankita Lokhande becomes a finalist
Next article
Arbaaz Khan joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Section 108'
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
[adinserter block="7"]

More in Entertainment

[adinserter block="8"]