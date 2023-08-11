scorecardresearch
Norwegian DJ Kygo to make his debut in India with Palm Tree Music Festival

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo is all set to make his maiden trip to India with his tropical-inspired festival series, Palm Tree Festival, to the country for the very first time.

Curated by Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo and his longtime manager Myles Shear, the inaugural India edition of the festival is primed for a three-day run from November 3-5, 2023.

Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder Kygo said: “We are thrilled to premiere the Palm Tree Music Festival experience in India given my long-standing relationship with the Indian fans. The tropical lifestyle isn’t just our brand, it’s a way of life, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally hit the Indian shores with our community to start the winter season with good vibes and great music.”

Kickstarting with an opening party on November 3, followed by the main festival at Mahalakshmi Race Course followed by afterparty on November 4, the showcase will culminate with a closing party on November 5.

The maiden India showcase will be headlined by Kygo who will be joined by a flurry of internationally known talent.

Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder, Myles Shear added: “Since our inception, the goal of Palm Tree Music Festival has been to create incredible experiences that bring together our close-friends and community through music and a never-ending summer state-of-mind. We’re proud to bring this experience to India in partnership with Spacebound and to share the tropical lifestyle with a brand-new audience.”

Founded in 2016, this single day festival is inspired by the bonds and memories forged with friends from years of touring around the world and came to life when the festival founders began gifting palm tree necklaces to their inner circle as a symbol of community.

With successful events already hosted in Mexico, The Hamptons, Croatia, Bali, Dana Point, Aspen, Australia, and at the Great Pyramids of Giza, the India showcase promises to be a one-of-a-kind, luxurious and intimate experience that will dabble in assorted music genres such as tropical, house and electronica.

To elevate the experience, the festival will include mammoth stages complete with top class SFX and premium VIP lounges. The three days of the most-sought-after musical extravaganza will be accompanied by a healthy selection of activities including spa sessions, pool parties, yoga sessions, conceptualised cuisines, club nights, exclusive merch pop-ups, sporting tournaments, and much more.

