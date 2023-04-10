Now Nora Fatehi to play leading roles

Nora Fatehi took over the globe after her stunning performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony in Qatar, where she performed and sang the official anthem, Light The Sky. The actress is all set to play leading roles in five upcoming projects of different genres alongside established actors.

Her previous performances in Bollywood hits such as ‘Garmi,’ ‘O Saki Saki,’ ‘Dil-bar,’ ‘Kamariya,’ and ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’ have already earned her a massive fan following. Apart from acting and singing, she has also produced music videos and performed on various international platforms.

Among the five projects that Nora will be headlining is Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, ‘Madgaon Express,’ where she plays an exciting character. Nora will also be seen in two other projects that are currently in post-production, and a South Indian film where she will showcase a completely different, elegant, and graceful side of herself. Nora has also been exploring international opportunities and has some exciting offers in the pipeline.

With her ever-increasing fan base and numerous accomplishments, we are looking forward to witnessing this new phase in her career.