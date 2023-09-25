Nupur Sharma praises Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’

As the release date of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ approaches, the momentum around the film is gaining day by day. The makers organized several screenings for the film for prominent figures, and the people who watched the film at the screening are praising it unanimously. Recently, a screening of the film was arranged in Delhi, where politician Nupur Sharma also watched the film, and the prominent figure is all praise for the bio-science film.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri introduced Nupur Sharma to the media and said, “I am very happy that we are talking about women and the courage of women. I want to invite one such courageous woman who, for the first time, came out after being imprisoned in her own house because of malicious intentions. This is the first film she has seen in the last year, and I know this film is about science, I do not want to go political on the stage because a lot and lot of young girls and Indians are going to be encouraged by her courage.”

Following watching the film in a screening held by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi in Delhi, Nupur Sharma extended her heartfelt gratitude to Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and said, “I just want to say thank you to all of you; just because of you all, the Indians still exist. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, for giving me the chance to watch this film, and in one word, I just wanted to say, Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Addressing the media, Nupur Sharma addressed the media, where she also spoke about the film and said, “The film is very beautiful, and I enjoyed watching it. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to ICA and NIA. If there hadn’t been the personal sacrifices of the unsung heroes, lakhs of people in India would have suffered from the vaccines during the pandemic period. I also want to thank Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and their whole team, who made such a fantastic film to celebrate Indian women, and also the solid cast of the film, who gave impeccable performances. Bharat Mata Ki Jai”

‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters, and the film will tell the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine.

Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 28, 2023.