Nushrratt Bharuccha: Didn't know I could do so much acting

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is now gearing up to essay the role of Jyoti in 'Akelli', says she never knew she could do so much acting or different roles. 

By Agency News Desk
She has given several memorable characters such as Neha and Cheeku from the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise, Sweety from ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, Mahi from ‘Dream Girl’ and Sakshi from ‘Chhorii’. Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is now gearing up to essay the role of Jyoti in ‘Akelli’, says she never knew she could do so much acting or different roles. 

In a conversation with IANS, Nushrratt spoke about playing such roles and making a mark with them. But when she started off, she did not know she could do so much.

The actress said: “When I started I did not know I could do so much acting. I never knew I could do different roles. I started with what was given to me, I read it and tried to have fun with it and do it in a different way.”

“Then I got another script. I tried the same thing and I achieved something. When I can’t achieve it, I rely a lot on my director and I take advice from them.”

Nushrratt said that in order to make her characters stand out she tries different things only if required.

“Awaz change karun, chaal badlun, look change karun to add that little bit of nuance to the quirk if it is needed. If it’s not needed I am happy to play a normal girl.”

“But karte karte and enjoy karte I have just explored a wider world of films and characters which I had not thought of. It has been my discovery that it just happened,” she shared.

In ‘Akelli’, Nushrratt plays an “ordinary Indian girl” trapped in a combat zone.

he thriller drama film is directed by Pranay Meshram.

The film is set to release on August 25.

Img. SourceNushrratt Bharuccha
