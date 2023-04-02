scorecardresearch
Nushrratt Bharuccha shares 'wounded' picture from 'Akelli' set

Nushrratt Bharuccha, currently shooting for thriller drama 'Akelli', has dropped a picture from the sets showing the injury she had while shooting.

By News Bureau

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently shooting for her next thriller drama film ‘Akelli’, has dropped a picture from the sets showing the injury she had while shooting. With a wound on her forehead and blood stains, Nushrratt shared a picture of herself on her social media that shows that she is dealing with tough times as she is shooting for her upcoming film Akelli.

For the caption, she wrote: “Akelli.”

This much-awaited movie is directed by Prannoy Meshram who is also a debutant in this field. Previously, he has worked as an Assistant director in movies like ‘Queen’ and ‘Commando 3’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Apart from ‘Akelli’, Nushrratt also has ‘Chhorii 2’ in the pipeline.

Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Ravanasura’ set for April 7 release
Suniel Shetty wishes Ajay Devgn a 'super successful year' on his birthday
Entertainment Today

