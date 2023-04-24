scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nysa Devgn slips while jumping out of the car, and bumps into a security guard

Nysa Devgn is a young influencer and has a considerable fan following. Recently Nysa arrived at a club with Orry.

By Pooja Tiwari
Nysa Devgn slips while jumping out of the car, and bumps into a security guard

Nysa Devgn is a young influencer and has a considerable fan following. Recently Nysa arrived at a club with Orry. While stepping out of the vehicle, suddenly a security guard stepped in her way and she bumped into him.

As it seems, while jumping out of the vehicle, her legs slipped off and she hit the guard who suddenly came in her way to open the door. Nysa dodged him, nervously smiled at the guard, and continue walking towards the venue. Orry also walked towards the eatery and waved at the paps before going in.

Soon after the video went viral in no time, netizens flooded the comment sections and wrote, “That’s a nervous laugh, poor girl,” one of the users commented, “Ajay devgan se jadya Ajay Devgan dikhti (She looks like Ajay Devgn more than the actor).”, another wrote, “Does she even walk normally ever?”

She is seen dressed casually in a plain grey top with a knot tied in front. She wore baggy denim jeans. Orry followed her later.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
IIT Mandi's new algorithm to automatically detect HVAC system failures
Next article
Shraddha Arya looks back as 'Kundali Bhagya' completes 1,500 episodes
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Phishing attacks up 50%, education sector most targeted

Sports

Barca president denies 7-million-euro payments attempted to influence referees

Technology

'One works at night, one at day', SC allows dissolution of techie couple's marriage

Fashion & Lifestyle

Halsey says her breast milk is her 'best skincare ingredient'

Sports

Barcelona Open: Alcaraz overcomes Evans, sets up final with Tsitsipas

Health & Lifestyle

Assam CM takes stock of Hepatitis A outbreak situation in Guwahati

News

How people on roadside inspired Ganesh Acharya for 'Pushpa – Jhukega Nahi Saala'

Sports

Super Cup: It's tough to take defeat when you're in such good form, says Jamshedpur FC's Ritwik Das

Sports

Living Legend: How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular imagination

Sports

Para-Badminton Rankings: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam become world No 1 in men's doubles category

Technology

Samsung launches 'News' app with podcasts, daily briefings

Sports

Inter-Unit table tennis: G Sathiyan, T Reeth Rishya win men's and women's singles titles

Sports

Smriti Mandhana makes it to Sportico's Top 10 global female athletes by sponsorship value on social media

Technology

Big B says 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' after getting back his Twitter blue tick

Sports

Ahmedabad Open golf: Jamal Hossain chips his way to title, breaks four-year-long victory-drought

News

'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

Technology

Meta to slash around 4K high-skilled jobs this week: Report

News

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh-starrer 'Rana Naidu' renewed for Season 2

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US