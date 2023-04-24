Nysa Devgn slips while jumping out of the car, and bumps into a security guard

Nysa Devgn is a young influencer and has a considerable fan following. Recently Nysa arrived at a club with Orry. While stepping out of the vehicle, suddenly a security guard stepped in her way and she bumped into him.

As it seems, while jumping out of the vehicle, her legs slipped off and she hit the guard who suddenly came in her way to open the door. Nysa dodged him, nervously smiled at the guard, and continue walking towards the venue. Orry also walked towards the eatery and waved at the paps before going in.

Soon after the video went viral in no time, netizens flooded the comment sections and wrote, “That’s a nervous laugh, poor girl,” one of the users commented, “Ajay devgan se jadya Ajay Devgan dikhti (She looks like Ajay Devgn more than the actor).”, another wrote, “Does she even walk normally ever?”

She is seen dressed casually in a plain grey top with a knot tied in front. She wore baggy denim jeans. Orry followed her later.