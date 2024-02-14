HomeBollywoodNews

On Valentine's Day, Adah Sharma joins hands with animal hospital

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma, who is an ardent animal lover, will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with her furry friends as she has joined hands with an animal hospital on the day of love.

Now Adah has teamed up with animal hospital TOLFA (Tree of Life for Animals). Talking about the same, Adah said: “I’m very excited about this project. I have been given so much and I want to give back. I want to do a lot for animals.

“This hospital takes care of abandoned calves, stray dogs and cats, and injured animals. I want people to be educated about adopting Indian dogs , giving stray animals a home.”

On the work front, Adah, who gained the spotlight with her performance in ‘The Kerala Story’, will next be seen in ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’, where she has joined forces with producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Sudipto Sen once again after ‘The Kerala Story’.

‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ will be released on March 15 in cinemas worldwide.

–IANS

dc/kvd

