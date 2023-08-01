scorecardresearch
Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed feels ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ introduced him in India

Humayun Saeed is excited for the release of the romantic drama ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ in India

By Agency News Desk
Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed is excited for the release of the romantic drama ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ in India, and has appreciated everyone’s efforts, who are trying to maintain cordial relations between the two countries. 

The show ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho, starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui, revolves around the unique and not-so-usual plot of how a married woman ‘Mehwish’ (Ayeza) gets attracted and carried away by a manipulative rich businessman ‘Shehwaar Ahmed’ (Adnan), and eventually goes on developing an extramarital affair with him, leaving her naive husband ‘Danish Akhtar’ (Humayun) and son shredded with tears.

Will Danish forgive Mehwish and what is the conclusion to this love triangle?. It is now set to release on Indian television screens for the first time. The serial had gained humongous popularity when it first premiered in August 2019, wherein it surpassed all the viewer statistics ie over 599 million for that year.

If he is feeling the jitters about the response in India, Humayun told IANS: “The show was successful in Pakistan. The Indians had also watched it on the YouTube. I had then received calls from India. People were showering love through comments and messages. And, I felt that through this drama, I was introduced in India.”

“When Zee started their channel Zindagi, then I visited India, and I loved that people were recognising me. But, the level this drama is going to release in India now, I am very happy. I am also very glad that something like this is going to happen. I appreciate everyone’s efforts. Whatever the circumstances are, some people are in the effort to maintain cordial relations, and peace between the two nations. Whoever is doing this effort, we should support it,” he said.

He further said that Pakistani shows and movies must release in India, and Indian dramas should air in Pakistan, because our culture and tongue are the same.

On what makes this show relatable that it will have a recall value in the Indian audiences as well, the 51-year-old actor said, “this kind of play which talks about the extra marital affair–this is something which anyone can relate to. When you show the story of extra marital with a nice script, good direction and dialogues, and best acting, then people enjoy watching such shows.”

He also revealed that when the show was originially made, some people thought that it might be a risky story. “But now it has become so popular in Pakistan, and I feel India has such a wider population that they can definitely relate to it. And I have seen whatever is hit in Pakistan that is also hit in India, and whatever is liked by India, Pakistanis also like it,” he shared.

Humayun concluded saying that the story is so interesting that both male and female audiences watch it with same interest.

Ayeza shared that she is thrilled with the incredible reach of ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’, as it transcends borders and captivates the hearts of the Indian audience.

“Now, the prospect of a global viewership relishing the show brings a deep sense of fulfillment. It is a testament to the power of storytelling and the ability of great content to connect people across cultures and boundaries. The immense love and support we have received from viewers, both in Pakistan and India, is truly humbling. It reaffirms the universality of human emotions and the resonance of the show’s narrative,” she added.

Written by the much-appreciated Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’, the show will air on Zee’s Zindagi DTH service from Wednesday (August 2) .

0
