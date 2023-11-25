Pankaj Tripathi calls ‘Kadak Singh’ his most special project

Versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi, who will be seen as a man suffering from retrograde amnesia in the upcoming film ‘Kadak Singh’, has called it one of the most ‘special projects’, sharing how from its script and direction to its ensemble cast and music, everything about the film is special.

Directed by National Award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pankaj will be seen as AK Shrivastav, a man suffering from retrograde amnesia who gets caught in a web of lies as he tries to recover his memory.

In the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the makers had launched the trailer of the film at the opening ceremony, along with the world premiere of ‘Kadak Singh’ under ‘Gala Premiere’ category ahead of its release.

“It was an honour to witness the world premiere of ‘Kadak Singh’ at IFFI amidst a packed auditorium. It was my first time watching the film from start to end and I could not hold back my tears,” he said.

He said that ‘Kadak Singh’ is one of the most special projects he has been part of.

“From its script and direction to its ensemble cast and music, everything about the film is special so to witness a standing ovation and so much love from the audience meant a lot to the entire team who have put in their heart and soul into this film,” he said.

The ‘Tashkent Files’ actor added: “It has been an encouraging start to the promotional leg of the film.

The film sees the coming together of actors including Pankaj, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu , Jaya Ahsan, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev.

The film follows the life of AK Shrivastav aka Kadak Singh, a Joint Director at the Department of Financial Crimes who is currently battling retrograde amnesia. The film unfolds as AK is admitted in the hospital and is presented with conflicting narratives about his past, compelling him to discern fact from fiction.

Amidst the maze of half-baked memories, he is determined to uncover the truth behind him mysteriously landing up in a hospital and behind a significant financial crime, all of this while saving his family from falling apart.

It is also the story of a dysfunctional family and how they come closer due to a series of unforeseen events leading to a rollercoaster of emotions. The film highlights relationships in different forms and how these relationships provide different perspectives, helping the story move forward.

It is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 8.