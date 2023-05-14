scorecardresearch
Papon makes swift recovery from stomach ailment, heads to UK

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Renowned singer Papon recently experienced a health setback that required him to be hospitalised in Mumbai. However, he made a swift recovery and is now embarking on a trip to the United Kingdom with his family for work and leisure.

Papon, known for songs such as ‘Jiyein Kyun’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ and ‘Humnava’ among many others posted a heartfelt note along with a picture with his son Puhor.

In the early hours of May 11, Papon was admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to a stomach ailment. After one day, on the evening of the May 12, he was discharged, indicating a speedy recovery. Although he is still recuperating, Papon expects to be completely fine within the next 10 days.

As a result of his hospitalisation, Papon had to postpone his travel for a few days.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support and good wishes from his fans, Papon took to Instagram to share a picture from the aircraft.

He captioned the photo with heartfelt appreciation: “The show must go on! Thank you everyone for your wishes for my recovery! Feel blessed by all the love sent to me!! Love back to you all. I am much better now and headed straight to the airport! Don’t worry ‘DAAL KHICHADI’ from home is travelling with me!”

–IANS

dc/kvd

