Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twins in black outfits at IPL match Here’s how the crowd made actress blush

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the newest couple in Bollywood. Both are rumored to be getting married in October. Ahead of their alleged wedding, they were seen together at an IPL match.

The pictures of the two in the stadium have now surfaced on the internet, In a shared video the couple was seen waving at their fans. The pictures of the two have now surfaced on the internet.

In the shared posts Parineeti was seen wearing a black plunge neck dress. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha was seen in a navy-blue shirt and denim.