scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twins in black outfits at IPL match “Here’s how the crowd made the actress blush”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the newest couple in Bollywood. Both are rumored to be getting married in October.

By Pooja Tiwari
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twins in black outfits at IPL match Here’s how the crowd made actress blush
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twins in black outfits at IPL match Here’s how the crowd made actress blush

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the newest couple in Bollywood. Both are rumored to be getting married in October. Ahead of their alleged wedding, they were seen together at an IPL match.

The pictures of the two in the stadium have now surfaced on the internet, In a shared video the couple was seen waving at their fans. The pictures of the two have now surfaced on the internet.

In the shared posts Parineeti was seen wearing a black plunge neck dress. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha was seen in a navy-blue shirt and denim.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
IPL 2023: Whenever it was in the arc I was going to go for it, says Ishan Kishan
Next article
Astronomers detect a star-devouring planet, hinting at the fate of Earth
This May Also Interest You
News

Anupam Kher to play sexagenarian triathlete in his 537th film 'Vijay 69'

News

Day before K'taka polls, 'Tipu' film announced; to show 'dark side' of Mysuru sultan

Sports

Spain tour: India U-17 fight back to hold Real Madrid U-17 to 3-3 draw

Sports

IPL 2023: Always prepare for situations like getting 12 or 14 runs in an over, says Suryakumar Yadav

Technology

Meta warns about malicious ChatGPT imposters

Health & Lifestyle

Nearly 210,000 kids, teens in S.Korea treated for depression since 2019

Technology

India to become 50% non-cash economy in consumption in 3 years

Technology

Astronomers detect a star-devouring planet, hinting at the fate of Earth

Sports

IPL 2023: Whenever it was in the arc I was going to go for it, says Ishan Kishan

Technology

Cybersecurity firm Bishop Fox lays off 13% of workforce

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra arrives with Nick Jonas in white gown looking like a mermaid; Sam Heughan kisses her nose

Sports

IPL 2023: Jitesh is one of those players got a unique ability to go from ball one, says Brad Haddin

News

Star Wars: Billie Lourd keeps mom Carrie Fisher's siblings out of Walk of Fame event

Technology

US FTC moves to totally ban Meta from monetising kids' data

Sports

2023 Diamond League: Reigning champion Neeraj Chopra returns to action in Doha

Technology

Rolling out 5G FWA across India with Reliance Jio: Qualcomm CEO

Sports

Football: Frankfurt shock Stuttgart to advance into German Cup final

News

Ed Sheeran copyright trial moves into deliberations stage

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US