Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's engagement venue near India Gate

The date is almost here for actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's engagement, which will be taking place near India Gate.

A source told IANS that the venue for the much-talked about engagement between Parineeti and Raghav will take place near the iconic India Gate located in Central Delhi.

The source added that Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be landing in the National Capital tomorrow. However, there is no update about Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie’s yet.

Ahead of her engagement, the actress’s apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai has been lit up with fairy lights.

A video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani shows Parineeti apartment in Bandra’s high rise building lit up ahead of her engagement, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 13.

Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airport.

From picking up from the airport to going to restaurants together, Parineeti and Raghav have been seen together several times. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Chamkila’. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

