Parineeti Chopra responds to a fan asking 'how's married life?'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra, who got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in May, reacted to a question by a fan asking her about her “married life.” Parineeti was attending an event here, where she was also seen interacting with paparazzi.

She was asked by paparazzi to invite them to her wedding.

A brief clip shared by Bollywood photographer Varindra Chawla on Instagram shows Parineeti dressed in all black, standing in an elevator.

A paparazzo said: “Shaadi mein bulana.”  She smiled and nodded her head.

Then a fan asked, “How’s married life?” To which, she replied with a smile: “I’m not married yet.”

Parineeti got engaged to the AAP leader on May 13 in New Delhi. On the acting front, she will next be seen in ‘Chamkila’ with Diljit Dosanjh.

