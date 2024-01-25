Parineeti Chopra starts her musical journey: I will have two careers

Actress Parineeti Chopra has embarked on a whole new chapter as she announced her singing debut, saying that this journey gives her the opportunity to have two careers at once. Taking to social media on Thursday, Parineeti shared a video wherein she has shared clips of behind the scenes of her singing in a studio.

The video ends with the ‘Ishaqzaade’ fame crooning ‘Maana Ke Ham Yaar Nahi’. This song, sung by Parineeti is from the 2017 romantic movie ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, starring her alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sharing the video, the actress known for her work in ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ penned a heartfelt note, sharing how music has always been her happy place.

The post read: “Music, to me, has always been my happy place.. I’ve watched countless musicians all over the world performing on the stage and now it’s finally my time to be a part of that world. I feel so lucky, blessed and stressed about starting off a whole new chapter in my life and I honestly can’t describe how excited I am to embark on this musical journey.”

“A journey that gives me the opportunity to have two careers at once! How fun (and chaotic) So here’s to embracing the unknown and facing all my fears and kicking off my singing debut! I’m joining hands with the best@entertainmentconsultant and we’ve got some amazing things in store for you all this year,” she shared.

Parineeti added: “I hope you’re as excited for this as I am! [ New Announcement, Singers Live, Performance].”

She has earlier sung the female version of the patriotic song ‘Teri Mitti’, which is written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko. It featured in 2019 war movie ‘Kesari’, starring Akshay Kumar and herself.

The 35-year-old actress also has the unplugged track ‘Matlabi Yariyan’ in her discography. This song is from the mystery thriller film ‘The Girl on the Train’. It stars Parineeti, Avinash Tiwary, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The actress, who married AAP MP Raghav Chadha in September 2023, also sang her wedding song ‘O Piya’.

Meanwhile, on the film front, she was last seen in ‘Mission Raniganj’. She next has ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ in the pipeline.