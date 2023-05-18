scorecardresearch
Parineeti Chopra’s father tears up during her engagement in unseen pic

Parineeti Chopra shared a set of new unseen pictures from her engagement, which also featured a photograph of her father getting emotional and wiping his tears.

Parineeti chopra with raghav.(photoinstagram)
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared a set of new unseen pictures from her engagement, which also featured a photograph of her father getting emotional and wiping his tears.

The actress shared some more pictures from her engagement along with a note about the intimate ceremony, which took place as per Sikh customs.

In the images, Parineeti had her hair covered with a sheer dupatta as she joined her hands and greeted a religious leader.

The next few photos showed the happy couple at the engagement ceremony. Parineeti’s father Pawan Chopra was seen wiping his tears in the background in one of the pictures; he sat behind the couple.

Parineeti captioned: “Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us.”

The actress got engaged to AAP leader Raghav on May 13 in New Delhi in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and some renowned politicians.

Audio journalism app Curio to let one create personalised episodes via AI
Spy drama 'Crackdown 2' first look released; trailer to be out soon
