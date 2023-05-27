scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Parineeti, Raghav Chaddha may tie the knot in Rajasthan

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, May 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha may tie the knot in Rajasthan, if the sources are to be believed.

Parineeti reached Udaipur at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday and was staying at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Also, her family members stayed at Udayvilas Hotel.

Parineeti had lunch with her relatives at Udayvilas on Saturday morning. After that, she left for Hotel Leela Palace.

Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra had a ‘royal wedding’ in Jodhpur.

Hence, speculations are doing rounds that Parineeti may get married in either Udaipur or Jaipur in Rajasthan itself.

Parineeti also met Shikha Saxena, Deputy Director of Tourism Department, and inquired about the tourist places and hotels of Udaipur.

According to the information, AAP MP Raghav Chadha earlier had plans to reach Udaipur, but he will now come to Jaipur, and will take a look at the wedding venue here, while Parineeti will stay in Udaipur till Sunday.

After that, she will also go to Jaipur.

On May 13, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi.

–IANS

arc/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ITTF World C'ships: China's Fan/Wang claim men's doubles title in Durban
Next article
IPL 2023 Final: In battle between Mentor Dhoni and protege Hardik, CSK face Gujarat Titans (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023 Final: In battle between Mentor Dhoni and protege Hardik, CSK face Gujarat Titans (preview)

Sports

ITTF World C'ships: China's Fan/Wang claim men's doubles title in Durban

Sports

KIUG 2022: Sravya Shivani aims to make tennis more accessible to new players

Sports

World class infra leaves participants of sub-junior hockey nationals impressed

Sports

KIUG 2022: Aneesh Gowda, Siva Sridhar, in fight for pool supremacy with 3-gold each (round-up)

Sports

Wrestlers' protest: Delhi Police file status report before court, record victims' statements

Sports

F2 Championship: Jehan Daruvala clinches second place in Monaco, repeats last year's finish in Sprint

Technology

Twitter leaves EU code of practice against disinformation, regulators warn

Sports

KIUG 2022: Chitkara, SRM win team titles in table tennis

Sports

KIUG 2022: UP shooter Pratham Bhadana aims for World Cup glory riding on KIUG bronze

Others

‘TAVVAI’ is a pan India film, find its release date, cast, plot & more

News

'School of Lies' director Avinash Arun initially planned it as a horror series

Sports

AIFF technical committee deliberates on scouting procedure for U-16 national team

News

Vikramjeet Virk rocks 'Kurta Chadra' in first look of Punjabi film 'Maurh'

Health & Lifestyle

Gene therapy effectively restores hearing in mouse

Others

The transformative impact of Dr. Tarita Shankar’s philanthropy

News

'Mumbaikar' trailer promises riveting story of a kidnapping gone wrong

Sports

NSCI National Circuit Squash: Two seeded players make an early exit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US