Parineeti Chopra says thanks post engagement: ‘Raghav, I are overwhelmed with the love’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has penned a thank you note for all the love she and her fiance Raghav Chadha are getting.

Two days after their intimate engagement, Parineeti took to Instagram on Monday and wrote: “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement.”

“We both come from different worlds, and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined.”

It further read: “We are so touched by everything we have read/seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us.”

“A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti and Raghav.”

Raghav took to Twitter to thank the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who shared two pictures from the engagement ceremony.

Raghav wrote: “Sir, apne apna aashirwaad dekar khaas din ko aur bhi khaas bana diya. Parineeti aur meri taraf se aapka aur apke parivaar ka tahe dil se abhaar.”

