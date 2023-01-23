‘Pathaan’ re-opens these shut cinemas across the country

‘Pathaan’ is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Yash Raj Films’ adrenaline pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

There is confirmed information that several cinemas, which shut down due to COVID-19, are re-opening for ‘Pathaan’ given the unprecedented buzz and hype that the film is carrying.

More and more cinemas are being encouraged to re-open by the production house, Yash Raj Films, with Pathaan which is the 4th film in the YRF Spy Universe. Post the pandemic, YRF is doing their part as India’s biggest film studio to nurse the theatrical landscape back to pre-Covid levels. Shah Rukh Khan’s superstardom and the buzz on Pathaan can usher in a new dawn for the theatrical business which took a hit during the pandemic.

The cinemas which are reopening with Pathaan are as follows:

Kohinoor Cinema (Suratgarh), Gem Cinema (Jaipur), Geeta Talkies (Hindaun), Sangam Cinema (Khandela), Dreamlight Cinema (Sujangarh), Prakash Talkies (Nawalgarh), JRC Movie Palace (Fatehpur) in Rajasthan.

Gyan Cinema (Mahmudabad), Carnival TGIP Cinema (Noida), PDR Cinema (Varanasi), M Cinema (Bindki), Kavita Cinema (Loni), Rama Cinema (Jaunpur), Cineshine Cinema (Chhibramau), J C Palace Cinema (Badaun), Kapil Cinema (Mawana), Madhuvan Cinema (Dasna), Rajkaran Cinema (Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh.

Prabhat Talkies (Gondia) Maharashtra, Carnival R Mall (Mulund) Mumbai.

Jyoti Cinema (Indore), Prabhat Talkies (Bina) Madhya Pradesh.

Cinekamla Ponda (Goa), Lajwanti Talkies (Bishrampur) Chhattisgarh, SGL Heritage Cinema (Almora) Uttarakhand