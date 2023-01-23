scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Pathaan’ re-opens these shut cinemas across the country

By Glamsham Editorial
'Pathaan' re-opens shut cinemas across the country
Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in YRF Pathaan _ pic courtesy twitter

‘Pathaan’ is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Yash Raj Films’ adrenaline pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

There is confirmed information that several cinemas, which shut down due to COVID-19, are re-opening for ‘Pathaan’ given the unprecedented buzz and hype that the film is carrying.

More and more cinemas are being encouraged to re-open by the production house, Yash Raj Films, with Pathaan which is the 4th film in the YRF Spy Universe. Post the pandemic, YRF is doing their part as India’s biggest film studio to nurse the theatrical landscape back to pre-Covid levels. Shah Rukh Khan’s superstardom and the buzz on Pathaan can usher in a new dawn for the theatrical business which took a hit during the pandemic.

The cinemas which are reopening with Pathaan are as follows:

Kohinoor Cinema (Suratgarh), Gem Cinema (Jaipur), Geeta Talkies (Hindaun), Sangam Cinema (Khandela), Dreamlight Cinema (Sujangarh), Prakash Talkies (Nawalgarh), JRC Movie Palace (Fatehpur) in Rajasthan.

Gyan Cinema (Mahmudabad), Carnival TGIP Cinema (Noida), PDR Cinema (Varanasi), M Cinema (Bindki), Kavita Cinema (Loni), Rama Cinema (Jaunpur), Cineshine Cinema (Chhibramau), J C Palace Cinema (Badaun), Kapil Cinema (Mawana), Madhuvan Cinema (Dasna), Rajkaran Cinema (Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh.

Prabhat Talkies (Gondia) Maharashtra, Carnival R Mall (Mulund) Mumbai.

Jyoti Cinema (Indore), Prabhat Talkies (Bina) Madhya Pradesh.

Cinekamla Ponda (Goa), Lajwanti Talkies (Bishrampur) Chhattisgarh, SGL Heritage Cinema (Almora) Uttarakhand

Pic. Sourceyrf
Previous article
Anjali Arora: Trolling does affect mental health, it can disturb one's life
Next article
Rochak Kohli gained 15 kgs for his heartbreak track 'Tere Jaane Ke Baad'
This May Also Interest You
News

Ishaan Dhawan, Riya Sharma make memories while shooting in Agra for ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

Suniel Shetty glad PM named 21 islands, netizens ask him to focus on daughter's wedding

News

Abdu Rozik has a happy and spontaneous nature, affirms Subuhii Joshii

Sports

Mary Kom to head Oversight Committee for wrestling federation; Yogeshwar, Murgunde named members

News

Rochak Kohli gained 15 kgs for his heartbreak track 'Tere Jaane Ke Baad'

News

Anjali Arora: Trolling does affect mental health, it can disturb one's life

News

Abdu Rozik is listening to Rihanna's 'Lift me Up' on repeat

Technology

We must not lose Apple the way we lost Samsung to Vietnam: ICEA Chairman (IANS Interview)

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran: Driving License/Selfiee, a story that needs to be told

Technology

Twitter expands Community Notes to 4 more countries

Sports

IND v NZ: India could look at making some changes as they seek 3-0 finish against New Zealand (preview)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Irwin replaces injured Hamilton in New Zealand's squad

Sports

Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna pair advances to mixed doubles quarterfinals

News

Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ teaser to be played with SRKs ‘Pathaan’

News

‘Afwaah’ featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar to release on 24th Feb

News

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda becomes co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks team in RuPay Prime Volleyball League

Sports

Indian-American Bhatia tied second in Abaco Classic

Sports

Winner Rahm rules the world as Korean Kim shows he is latest young star

Sports

Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik named in ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022

Technology

Hero Electric partners with Maxwell Energy for Battery Management Systems

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US