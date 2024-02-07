Pavail Gulati: I owe my acting career to legendary Naseeruddin Shah

HomeBollywoodNews

Pavail Gulati has expressed gratitude to acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah, his mentor and acting guru from film school.

Actor Pavail Gulati has expressed gratitude to acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah, his mentor and acting guru from film school. “I owe my acting career to the likes of the legendary actor Naseeruddin sir who taught me in film school,” Pavail told IANS.

He added: “Being with him feels like a constant learning experience, he is like a father figure to me.”

Pavail also reminisced about his early days in the industry, highlighting his collaboration with the iconic Amitabh Bachchan.

“Amitabh Bachchan sir, with whom I worked very early in my career in ‘Yudh’ and later in ‘Good-bye’, has been a significant influence. He is a very special person. Working as a son in ‘Good-bye’ was a lifetime opportunity for me,” he said

Expressing gratitude, Pavail emphasised how fortunate he feels to be surrounded by some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

“Naseeruddin Shah, who was my mentor and acting guru, and working with Bachchan senior, are milestones that I cherish. Being appreciated by Naseeruddin Shah after my first film is my biggest achievement till date,” he added.

On the work front, Pavail, who was last seen in the film ‘I Love You’ starring Rakulpreet Singh, will next be seen in ‘Deva’.

