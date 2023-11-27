scorecardresearch
Pavail Gulati joins the cast of ‘Deva’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Pavail Gulati, who is known for ‘Thappad’, ‘Made in Heaven’, ‘Dobaaraa’ and others, has joined the cast of the action thriller, ‘Deva’ which stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and is set to unravel a gripping narrative of a rebellious police.

Talking about this, Pavail said in a statement: “I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews.”

The actor further mentioned, “This opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It’s going to be a fun ride.”

The film also stars actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film has gone into production and is set to release on October 11, 2024 on the occasion of Dussehra.

–IANS

aa/prw

