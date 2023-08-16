scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

People arrive on tractor, trucks to watch 'Gadar 2' in Jaipur

It's an unusual scene outside Jaipur cinema houses as people can be seen queuing up on tractors and trucks to watch 'Gadar 2',

By Agency News Desk
People arrive on tractor, trucks to watch 'Gadar 2' in Jaipur
People arrive on tractor, trucks to watch 'Gadar 2' in Jaipur

It’s an unusual scene outside Jaipur cinema houses as people can be seen queuing up on tractors and trucks to watch ‘Gadar 2’, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Meanwhile, inside cinema halls, as soon as song ‘Main nikla o gaddi le ke’…. is played, people run towards screen and start shaking their legs. This is the scene in almost all cinema halls where people dance fiercely and clap on each and every scene and songs of ‘Gadar-2’ movie.

Sanjeev Sharma, General Manager Marketing, INOX said: “There is a good atmosphere in the theaters right now. The most important thing is that those who had stayed away from the theaters post covid, have come back happily once again. You go to any cinema hall, you will see people from all strata of society.

“Earlier these people had lost their fascination for cinema. The shows are housefull since last five days. Apart from this, shows of OMG 2 and Rocky Rani are also housefull in advance. Film distributor Raj Bansal says that this is the best time for entertainment industry as record earnings have been made with the release of films like ‘Gadar 2’, ‘OMG2’.”

In Jaipur, ‘Gadar 2’ has earned Rs 12 crore while ‘OMG 2’ has earned Rs 2.5 crore so far, he added.

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Salman Khan, Bhagyashree unveil Rajveer, Paloma's romantic title track from 'Dono'
Next article
Billie Eilish addresses split from ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
This May Also Interest You
News

'Oppenheimer' actor Cillian Murphy says he'd have liked to star in 'Interstellar'

News

Mohit Raina on Anupam Kher: 'You learn from a senior just by observing them'

News

Alec Baldwin may face manslaughter charges again after new forensic report gives new findings

News

Xolo Mariduena says his mother helped him prepare for 'Blue Beetle' role

Sports

Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it

Technology

X's new feature to let paid users highlight their posts

Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Alcaraz beat Thompson for 50th win of season; Djokovic loses in doubles

Health & Lifestyle

Nephrologist Strike: Gujarat's 280 dialysis centres operational round the clock

News

Ali Fazal to debut in Off-Broadway production in New York City

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers from IIT Guwahati produce pluripotent stem cells from skin cells

News

Director Robbie Grewal opens up about casting Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee in ‘Aakhri Sach’

Technology

Xbox introduces new enforcement strike system

Sports

Indian men’s, women’s squads announced for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier 2023

Technology

InMobi acquires 'Quantcast Choice' to boost consent management for publishers

News

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift have not re-recorded 'End Game' yet

Sports

Jaden Pariat selected for Ferrari Driver Academy trials

News

'GoT' actor Darren Kent dies at 39 after prolonged illness

Sports

'There should be three left-handers in top seven': Shastri offers solution to India's middle-order conundrum

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US