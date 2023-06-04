scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pixar lays off 'Lightyear' director, producer (and 'Toy Story' team member)

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 4 (IANS) The director and producer of ‘Lightyear’, the Chris Evans-headlined ‘Toy Story’ spinoff film, are among those affected in the recent job cuts at Walt Disney’s Pixar Animation Studio, reports ‘Deadline’.

Director Angus MacLane and Producer Galyn Susman were among the 7,000 layoffs Disney had planned in late May.

Their film based on the ‘Toy Story’ character of Buzz Lightyear, attracted bans in several Islamic countries due to a scene featuring a same-sex kiss between Uzo Aduba’s female character Alisha Hawthorne and her partner Kiko, and caused a net loss of $106 million to the studio despite positive reviews, according to ‘Deadline’.

MacLane, a 26-year animator, was part of the senior creative team of ‘Coco’, ‘Incredibles 2’ and ‘Toy Story 4’, and Susman had been at the studio since the original Toy Story was released in 1995. The two were among the 75 employees laid off by Pixar.

Lightyear failed to impress at the box office, although it was well-received on the streaming platform Disney+. It made $226.7 million worldwide on a reported $200-million budget.

Layoffs at the animated studio last happened in 2013 and about 5 per cent of Pixar’s 1,200 workforce was cut.

After completing its round of layoffs in the US, Disney is now looking internationally to make more cuts, ‘Deadline’ said.

–-IANS

rvt/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Leipzig down resilient Frankfurt to snatch second straight German Cup
Next article
Dua Lipa slams UK Government's 'small-minded' language towards Albanians
This May Also Interest You
News

Taylor Swift rallies against Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at Chicago concert

News

Dua Lipa slams UK Government's 'small-minded' language towards Albanians

Sports

Leipzig down resilient Frankfurt to snatch second straight German Cup

Sports

'Nothing to worry about': Stokes plays down injury concerns ahead of Ashes

News

Rabble rousers of today (IANS Opinion)

News

Ben Affleck's upcoming film starring wife Jennifer Lopez 'suspends filming'

Health & Lifestyle

Alice in Wonderland & her continuing cross-cultural adventures (IANS Column: Bookends)

Technology

Apple may provide hands-on demos of AR/VR headset at WWDC

Sports

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

Sports

French Open: Zverev edges Tiafoe in late-night thriller, moves to fourth round

Sports

'Calmness he has…is so evident': Cameron Green ready to face familiar foe Rohit Sharma in WTC final

Health & Lifestyle

UP doctors told to prescribe only generic medicines

Sports

River Plate match suspended after fan falls to death

Health & Lifestyle

New treatment delivers 'cold-blooded' death to tumours, cancer cells

Health & Lifestyle

UP govt withdraws injections. orders probe after reaction

Health & Lifestyle

Kannada actress Prema takes ramp walk with cancer survivors to spread message of courage

Sports

Football: Forward Asensio confirms his departure from Real Madrid

Sports

Athletics: Kosgei, Kiptum to lead Kenya's marathon team at World Championship

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US