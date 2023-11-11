Playing superheroes is weirdly specific job: Brie Larson

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Brie Larson recently spoke at length about her latest MCU film ‘The Marvels’ after the end of the actor’s strike. Talking about the movie, she said that playing superheroes is a weirdly specific job.

Speaking at ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’, she said: “Being a superhero is like a weird, specific job,” Larson told Fallon. “Who else is going to be like, ‘And make sure you have extra zippers so you can go to the bathroom.’ … It’s just like very strange things,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Fallon noted that Larson was the first member of ‘The Marvels’ crew to congratulate actress Iman Vellani for playing Ms. Marvel in the film. In response, she said: “I felt really lucky because the first time I played Captain Marvel was on ‘Avengers’, and so I had Scarlett Johansson as the first person who welcomed me and I got to be there with all of them.”

She added: “So to have them not just welcome me in but to also just be like, ‘You got this’ and answer all my questions, it was just invaluable. So I just make a point whenever I read that somebody’s a superhero.”

The ’21 Jump Street’ actress also said that she shares a very special relationship with actor Samuel L. Jackson, whom she went on to call her ‘bestie’.“Yeah, he’s just my favourite, and I’m his second favourite,” she quipped.

Continuing, she said: “On ‘The Marvels’, there was a moment we were working together and they’re like, ‘Can you do one more take,’ and he’s like, ‘Of course, of course, anything for my second favourite co-star.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean? What are you talking about? Who’s your first?’ And he was like, ‘Me!’ I mean, I can’t fight with that.”

Larson also went on to talk about her new series ‘Lessons in Chemistry’, which is based on a novel by Bonnie Garmus. The show premiered on Apple TV+ on October 13.

Set in the 1950s the series follows a woman, Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of being a scientist is challenged by a society that thinks women belong in the domestic sphere. But she accepts a job on a TV cooking show with the goal of teaching a nation of overlooked housewives way more than recipes.

“It was brought to me about two years before the book even came out. It’s a fabulous book,” the actress said of the project. “And it took about that long to get it off the ground, but, yeah, they asked me to be a producer, which has just been amazing ‘cause it helps me … like when I’m playing someone like Elizabeth, who’s just such rich character, it’s nice to help build her world and be there from the beginning.”

Larson added, “To be totally honest, I’ve been acting since I was like seven and I’ve never really known what a producer does … actually they do a lot. Let me tell you, I learned that it’s hard.”

–IANS

anv/dan