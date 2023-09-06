Pooja A Gor remembers her 'Kedarnath' co-star SSR: 'Wherever he is, I hope he is happy'

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Taking a stroll down the memory lane, actress Pooja A Gor remembered her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, calling him a ‘wonderful’ actor, who was always hungry to learn something new.

Pooja has shared the screen with Sushant in the 2018 movie ‘Kedarnath’ written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan. The movie will mark five years this year.

Talking about Sushant, Pooja told IANS: “About Sushant I would like to say that it’s unfortunate that he is not with us anymore. He was a good guy. And what a wonderful actor. Always hungry to learn something new. I had known him for a long time since we all started our careers pretty much at the same time, but this was the first time we were working together on the same project.”

“I am glad I got a chance to work with him. I will always remember the discussions we had on set on various topics. Wherever he is, I hope he is happy,” she shared.

Recalling the shoot of the movie, Pooja said: “We shot a major chunk of the movie in Kedarnath itself. And I remember one of the days when I was not shooting, I decided to go to the Kedarnath Temple. Now the day I had decided to go, it was cold, windy, grey and gloomy. As our helicopter was getting closer, we could barely see the temple.”

“But, then something magical happened. The moment we landed there, almost like a heavenly occurrence I saw the clouds and the fog slowly started clearing, making way for the sun which shone on the temple, and we could see the temple shining from all the way across the helipad, and it was the most divine sight I have ever seen in my life,” said ‘Koi Aane Ko Hai’ fame actress.

Pooja added: “I remember it vividly. I remember having goosebumps. It felt like Bholenath was saying: ‘what took you so long? I had been waiting for you’. I will never ever forget that day and that vision.”

On the work front, Pooja was recently seen in crime-thriller series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, in which she is seen playing Officer Arjun’s (played by Dulquer Salmaan) better-half.

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts’, set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj. The series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade. The genre-blending series intertwines romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill, and twists, with young adult themes.

Created by the ingenious duo Raj & DK, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ bears their original comedy signature throughout. The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late Satish Kaushik who is seen in a career-defining performance.

Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts.

It is streaming on Netflix.

–IANS

sp/dan