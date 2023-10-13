Pooja Hegde joins Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews’ action thriller

Adding to the intrigue of this unique action thriller, actress Pooja Hegde has been cast as the female lead. This marks her first collaboration with Shahid Kapoor and director Rosshan Andrrews.

CEO Zee Studios Shariq Patel and Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “Bringing Pooja Hegde on board was an easy decision for us as she’s extremely versatile and promising. Her on-screen chemistry with any of the actors she is paired with is widely recognized, and we are sure audiences will get to see another side of her in this film. We are very happy to have her on board.”

Actor Pooja Hegde shared her excitement about joining the cast and said, “It’s a very special film with such an exciting yet different storyline. Rosshan Andrrews is known for weaving magic on the big screen, and I can’t wait to start this journey and for the audience to see me in such a unique and different role. I’m also looking forward to working with Shahid Kapoor; he’s a stellar performer, and I’m hopeful that our collaboration will be a memorable one.”

Pooja Hegde, is known for her performances in blockbuster films like “Housefull 3” “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,” and “Beast”.

The film is set to release in 2024.